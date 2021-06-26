Previous
I Got A Ticket To Ride by lesip
I Got A Ticket To Ride

Check Big Wheel Off My Bucket List . Phone pics . Will see what my camera got when I get back .
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Leslie

@lesip
Milanie ace
Neat collage
June 27th, 2021  
Cathy
Oh how fun! Memory making!
June 27th, 2021  
katy ace
This one tells such a fun story! I especially like the exuberant look on your face!
June 27th, 2021  
