Happy National Camera Day by lesip
Happy National Camera Day

What you shooting? Man is it hot outside and I'm so thankful that now I'm maskless when out 98% of the time. Still a few places that masks are still required. Stay cool my friends ......
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Lin ace
Love this! Instant fav for me!!!
June 30th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
Hello Leslie, great T shirt
June 30th, 2021  
katy ace
You are always cool! Love this selfie!
June 30th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I like this selfie and your shirt!
June 30th, 2021  
summerfield ace
awesome selfie and love the shirt! aces!
June 30th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great shirt, reflections, woman
June 30th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Love the t shirt and self portrait!
June 30th, 2021  
