Photo 995
Happy National Camera Day
What you shooting? Man is it hot outside and I'm so thankful that now I'm maskless when out 98% of the time. Still a few places that masks are still required. Stay cool my friends ......
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
7
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3996
photos
224
followers
98
following
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th June 2021 6:02pm
Tags
camera
,
selfie
Lin
ace
Love this! Instant fav for me!!!
June 30th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Hello Leslie, great T shirt
June 30th, 2021
katy
ace
You are always cool! Love this selfie!
June 30th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I like this selfie and your shirt!
June 30th, 2021
summerfield
ace
awesome selfie and love the shirt! aces!
June 30th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great shirt, reflections, woman
June 30th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Love the t shirt and self portrait!
June 30th, 2021
