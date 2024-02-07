Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Photo 1154

Month Of Hearts

Love my tea .I like it hot or iced. Not a coffee drinker.

Stray painted my Lipton tea bag paper and then taped a heart I punch out to it.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Leslie

Mallory ace
Very creative. :)
February 7th, 2024  
