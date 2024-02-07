Sign up
Photo 1154
Photo 1154
Month Of Hearts
Love my tea .I like it hot or iced. Not a coffee drinker.
Stray painted my Lipton tea bag paper and then taped a heart I punch out to it.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4817
photos
166
followers
81
following
316% complete
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
24
1150
1151
25
26
1152
1153
1154
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th February 2024 4:09pm
Tags
tea
,
heart
,
moh2024
Mallory
ace
Very creative. :)
February 7th, 2024
