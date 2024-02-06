Sign up
Photo 1153
Month Of Hearts
Went out to lunch with 3 girlfriends and kept my eye out for hearts. We went to a cafe that is located in an old church. It was very cool being surrounded by all the stain glass windows. They had these heart magnets for sale on a magnetic board.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
3
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4816
photos
166
followers
81
following
315% complete
Tags
magnets
,
moh2024
katy
ace
Look at me thinking they were cookies!!! Still cute and a great subject for you today
February 7th, 2024
Cathy
Sweet! Literally! ❤️❤️
February 7th, 2024
Milanie
ace
I thought cookies, too - what lovely magnets
February 7th, 2024
