Previous
Month Of Hearts by lesip
Photo 1153

Month Of Hearts

Went out to lunch with 3 girlfriends and kept my eye out for hearts. We went to a cafe that is located in an old church. It was very cool being surrounded by all the stain glass windows. They had these heart magnets for sale on a magnetic board.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Look at me thinking they were cookies!!! Still cute and a great subject for you today
February 7th, 2024  
Cathy
Sweet! Literally! ❤️🩷❤️
February 7th, 2024  
Milanie ace
I thought cookies, too - what lovely magnets
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise