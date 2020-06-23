Previous
On This Day 2016 by lifeat60degrees
17 / 365

On This Day 2016

Lerwick harbour gets ships of all shapes and sizes during a normal summer. This is the Georg Stage a Danish tall ship that visited in 2016.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Kaylynn
Very nice - I like the smaller boats next to it so you can understand the size. We have the1877 tall ship Elissa down in Galveston. Will need to get some shots of her someday.
June 23rd, 2020  
