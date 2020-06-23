Sign up
On This Day 2016
Lerwick harbour gets ships of all shapes and sizes during a normal summer. This is the Georg Stage a Danish tall ship that visited in 2016.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4054
photos
153
followers
45
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd June 2016 4:45pm
Exif
Tags
tallship
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Kaylynn
Very nice - I like the smaller boats next to it so you can understand the size. We have the1877 tall ship Elissa down in Galveston. Will need to get some shots of her someday.
June 23rd, 2020
