On This Day 2013 by lifeat60degrees
18 / 365

On This Day 2013

There are good numbers of cattle in Shetland. Not big herds but many crofters will have two or three. The South Mainland where I live probably has the highest numbers in Shetland.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
