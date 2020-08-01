Sign up
57 / 365
On This Day 2014
The lighthouse on Bressay guards the southern entrance to Lerwick harbour. Lerwick has a lot to thank Bressay for as it makes the harbour very sheltered. Great place to walk.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
4190
photos
156
followers
45
following
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D
1st August 2014 11:27am
lighthouse
shetland
bressay
