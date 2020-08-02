Sign up
58 / 365
On This Day 2014
One bird I don't see often these days is the Arctic Skua. Last year seemed to be the worst year for them but this year has been slightly better but I'm sure in general numbers are down.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4193
photos
156
followers
45
following
5
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd August 2014 9:05am
Tags
shetland
,
skua
,
levenwick
