Previous
Next
On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
58 / 365

On This Day 2014

One bird I don't see often these days is the Arctic Skua. Last year seemed to be the worst year for them but this year has been slightly better but I'm sure in general numbers are down.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise