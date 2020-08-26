Previous
On This Day 2017 by lifeat60degrees
82 / 365

On This Day 2017

One advantage of the days shortening is that sunsets are easier to find without having to climb too high. (A very minor advantage it has to be said)
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Beautifully captured
August 26th, 2020  
