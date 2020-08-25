Previous
On This Day 2010 by lifeat60degrees
81 / 365

On This Day 2010

Wool patterns and designs have come a long way in my 40 years in Shetland. You can get Fair Isle knitwear in virtually any colour and hats in all shapes and sizes.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Margo ace
Wow!! these are amazing. Is that a traditional style hat for the Shetlands?
August 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2020  
