Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
81 / 365
On This Day 2010
Wool patterns and designs have come a long way in my 40 years in Shetland. You can get Fair Isle knitwear in virtually any colour and hats in all shapes and sizes.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4271
photos
153
followers
42
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Latest from all albums
79
1343
1989
80
1344
1990
855
81
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
25th August 2010 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
knitwear
Margo
ace
Wow!! these are amazing. Is that a traditional style hat for the Shetlands?
August 25th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close