On This Day 2015

The westside of Shetland is the negelcted part of the Island as far as tourists are concerned. It doesn't get any day trips from the cruise ships (if there will ever be any again) and even locals seem to miss it out. The oil era improvements in roads and facilities generally missed this area out due to the fact that the south where the airport is and the north where the oil terminal is had most money spent on infrastructure. The scenery in this area is however outstanding. This is Westerwick