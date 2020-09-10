Previous
On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
97 / 365

On This Day 2014

At this time of year if it calm it is well worth a trip into the hills as there will not be more opportunities.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
