On This Day 2015 by lifeat60degrees
96 / 365

On This Day 2015

Music is a huge part of Shetland life with all children getting a chance to play something if they want.Many fine musicians out of Shetland. Ukulele is a great starter instument.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

Margo ace
nice shot of the Ykulele, its also very popular on the Sunshine coast of Queensland
September 9th, 2020  
