Previous
Next
96 / 365
On This Day 2015
Music is a huge part of Shetland life with all children getting a chance to play something if they want.Many fine musicians out of Shetland. Ukulele is a great starter instument.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4326
photos
155
followers
42
following
26% complete
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
865
1358
2004
94
866
2005
95
96
5
1
1
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D
9th September 2015 2:16pm
ukulele
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Margo
ace
nice shot of the Ykulele, its also very popular on the Sunshine coast of Queensland
September 9th, 2020
