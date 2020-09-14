Sign up
101 / 365
On This Day 2017
Lerwick's lanes provided a lot of content from September to April for my ten years of daily photos.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1362
868
2009
99
100
1363
2010
101
Views
2
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th September 2017 12:28pm
Tags
lane
,
shetland
,
lerwick
