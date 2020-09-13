Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
100 / 365
On This Day 2016
We live on the east side of Shetland and sometimes you can see the orange glow in the sky in the evening and think there will be a good view out west. This was the case with this and I was rewarded with a fine vie over Scalloway.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4340
photos
154
followers
41
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Latest from all albums
1361
2008
98
1362
868
2009
99
100
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
13th September 2016 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
Ethel
ace
Arresting light. Also, i like the lights and signs of human activity in the foreground.
September 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close