On This Day 2016 by lifeat60degrees
100 / 365

On This Day 2016

We live on the east side of Shetland and sometimes you can see the orange glow in the sky in the evening and think there will be a good view out west. This was the case with this and I was rewarded with a fine vie over Scalloway.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Ethel ace
Arresting light. Also, i like the lights and signs of human activity in the foreground.
September 13th, 2020  
