Previous
Next
On This Day 2017 by lifeat60degrees
99 / 365

On This Day 2017

There are two lifeboat stations in Shetland one on the west side at Aith and on the east side here in Lerwick. Unusual to see it berthed here which only happens when the relief boat is in prior to the resident lifeboat heading off for a re-fit.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
That's a handsome vessel, and that town looks charming!
September 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise