99 / 365
On This Day 2017
There are two lifeboat stations in Shetland one on the west side at Aith and on the east side here in Lerwick. Unusual to see it berthed here which only happens when the relief boat is in prior to the resident lifeboat heading off for a re-fit.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
4336
photos
154
followers
41
following
Tags
shetland
,
lifeboat
,
rnli
,
lerwick
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
That's a handsome vessel, and that town looks charming!
September 12th, 2020
