On This Day 2013
The number of swans staying in Shetland to breed has increased over the past few years and there are also some that over winter now as well. This paid were on Spiggie Loch
21st September 2020
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4366
photos
154
followers
41
following
Tags
swan
,
shetland
,
spiggie
