On This Day 2018 by lifeat60degrees
107 / 365

On This Day 2018

Large areas of deciduous trees is the one thing I miss about living in Shetland. I grew up with trees all around the area I lived so getting a chance to walk, even in a city park like Duthie Park in Aberdeen, is a joy.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

Lovely spot!
September 20th, 2020  
