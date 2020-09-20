Sign up
On This Day 2018
Large areas of deciduous trees is the one thing I miss about living in Shetland. I grew up with trees all around the area I lived so getting a chance to walk, even in a city park like Duthie Park in Aberdeen, is a joy.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Tags
scotland
,
aberdeen
,
duthie park
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Lovely spot!
September 20th, 2020
