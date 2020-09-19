Sign up
106 / 365
On This Day 2017
Three years ago Findlay came into our lives. Our only grandson and only 13 months younger than his sister. A real dynamic duo.
19th September 2020
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
findaly
