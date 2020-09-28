Previous
On This Day 2013 by lifeat60degrees
115 / 365

On This Day 2013

St Ninians Isle is never the same from one day to the next. Even this small cave will sometimes fill up with sand from time to time and I'd be unable stand up.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Margo ace
nice capture while the sand level is low
September 28th, 2020  
