Previous
Next
115 / 365
On This Day 2013
St Ninians Isle is never the same from one day to the next. Even this small cave will sometimes fill up with sand from time to time and I'd be unable stand up.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4392
photos
154
followers
41
following
31% complete
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
113
2023
1376
114
875
1377
2024
115
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th September 2013 2:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
st ninans isle
Margo
ace
nice capture while the sand level is low
September 28th, 2020
