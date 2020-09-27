Sign up
114 / 365
On This Day 2016
This is Shetland Wool Week time of year and each year as in this shot from 2016 there are strange sightings of knitwear around the Isles. Here a broken window in a phone box has been covered over. 2020 wool week is all virtual.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4388
photos
154
followers
41
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th September 2016 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Tags
shetland
,
woolweek
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What an intriguing custom--very cool
September 27th, 2020
