Previous
Next
On This Day 2016 by lifeat60degrees
114 / 365

On This Day 2016

This is Shetland Wool Week time of year and each year as in this shot from 2016 there are strange sightings of knitwear around the Isles. Here a broken window in a phone box has been covered over. 2020 wool week is all virtual.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
What an intriguing custom--very cool
September 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise