113 / 365
On This Day 2015
No roll on roll off ferry for Fair Isle. If you want to take a car - you'd only consider it if you were a resident - it has to be loaded by crane at the Grutness Pier on to the Good Shepherd.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4385
photos
154
followers
41
following
bkb in the city
That is a first for me. Very interesting
September 26th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
There doesn't look like there is room ror the car
September 26th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
My goodness, not sure I'd want to try that with my car!
September 26th, 2020
