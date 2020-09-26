Previous
On This Day 2015 by lifeat60degrees
113 / 365

On This Day 2015

No roll on roll off ferry for Fair Isle. If you want to take a car - you'd only consider it if you were a resident - it has to be loaded by crane at the Grutness Pier on to the Good Shepherd.
bkb in the city
That is a first for me. Very interesting
September 26th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
There doesn't look like there is room ror the car
September 26th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
My goodness, not sure I'd want to try that with my car!
September 26th, 2020  
