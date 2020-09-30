Sign up
On This Day 2012
Rotting fence posts have their uses. This one even had an Oystercatcher nest a couple of years ago.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Canon EOS 500D
Views
3
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
30th September 2012 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
post
,
heather
,
shetland
,
sandwick
