On This Day 2019
The Lunna Kirk on the east side of Shetland north of Lerwick. The wooden crosses mark the graves of two Norwegian sailors killed during WW2 when their ship was torpedoed in 1940.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
5
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
1st October 2019 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lunna
Margo
ace
Nice shot
October 1st, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image of this beautiful church and graveyard in the sunshine. My grandfather was killed offshore Shetland in 1942 when the Ff Sourabaya was torpedoed. His body was never found and seemingly my granny spent years hoping and believing that one day he'd walk back in through their Sullom croft door. He never did. He therefore has no grave, but his name is on the Lerwick War Memorial. War is a terrible thing.
October 1st, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot of a great piece of history
October 1st, 2020
Richard Lewis
ace
@jamibann
When you see the memorials for seamen around the Isles it makes you wonder what normal life was like all these years ago let alone adding the war factor into the equation.
October 1st, 2020
Gosia
ace
Great capture
October 1st, 2020
