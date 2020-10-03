Sign up
120 / 365
On This Day 2012
Sometimes boggy marshy land can at the end of dry summers come up with stunning colours
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4408
photos
153
followers
41
following
32% complete
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
117
1381
2028
118
1382
2029
119
120
Views
4
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
3rd October 2012 11:05am
Tags
marsh
,
shetland
,
lunklett
