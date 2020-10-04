Previous
Next
On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
121 / 365

On This Day 2014

We seem to get more swan's overwintering now than when I first came to Shetland in 1980. October and November sees a big influx and while most head south a few remain.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margo ace
very nice
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise