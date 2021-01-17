Sign up
226 / 365
On This Day 2018
Some days the journey to school for the kids is more exciting than others.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
17th January 2018 8:47am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
schoolrun
,
sandwick
Dianne
A bit chilly on days like this!
January 17th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Oh goodness - no trees so the snow softens the landscape. I hope you have good walking boots!
January 17th, 2021
