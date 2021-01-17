Previous
Next
On This Day 2018 by lifeat60degrees
226 / 365

On This Day 2018

Some days the journey to school for the kids is more exciting than others.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
A bit chilly on days like this!
January 17th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Oh goodness - no trees so the snow softens the landscape. I hope you have good walking boots!
January 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise