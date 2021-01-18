Previous
On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
227 / 365

On This Day 2014

St Ninians Isle appears a lot during my 10 years of daily photos as there is always something different to see or somewhere different to shelter from the rain as was the case here.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
