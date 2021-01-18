Sign up
227 / 365
On This Day 2014
St Ninians Isle appears a lot during my 10 years of daily photos as there is always something different to see or somewhere different to shelter from the rain as was the case here.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
4746
photos
173
followers
45
following
62% complete
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th January 2014 2:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
st ninians isle
