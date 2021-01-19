Sign up
228 / 365
On This Day 2015
Morning glow over Mousa.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5
2
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D
19th January 2015 8:14am
shetland
sandwick
mousa
