229 / 365
On This Day 2018
The Shetland landscape with its distant views gives the opportunity to see some great cloud formations.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
cloud
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Etienne
ace
What a spectacular landscape ! The snowy landscape and the sea reflection give an exceptional dimension to this cloud image.
January 20th, 2021
