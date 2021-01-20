Previous
On This Day 2018 by lifeat60degrees
229 / 365

On This Day 2018

The Shetland landscape with its distant views gives the opportunity to see some great cloud formations.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Etienne ace
What a spectacular landscape ! The snowy landscape and the sea reflection give an exceptional dimension to this cloud image.
January 20th, 2021  
