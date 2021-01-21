Previous
On This Day 2018 by lifeat60degrees
230 / 365

On This Day 2018

Aithsvoe in Cunningsburgh on a cold calm January morning.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Maggiemae ace
Your land is full of golden light and no wind. The reflections wouldn't be there if there was wind. Perhaps winter is a good time to get these wonderful photos! fav
January 21st, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautimous
January 21st, 2021  
Richard Lewis ace
@maggiemae Shetland is a very windy place. One of the windiest in the UK. It's just that when it is calm we make sure we are out and about. Today and tomorrow we are looking at 50 mph winds all day.
January 21st, 2021  
Jan Hall ace
Very, very beautiful.
January 21st, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
That's gorgeous!
January 21st, 2021  
