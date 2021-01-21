Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
230 / 365
On This Day 2018
Aithsvoe in Cunningsburgh on a cold calm January morning.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4756
photos
174
followers
45
following
63% complete
View this month »
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Latest from all albums
2137
228
919
2138
229
1467
2139
230
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st January 2018 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
Maggiemae
ace
Your land is full of golden light and no wind. The reflections wouldn't be there if there was wind. Perhaps winter is a good time to get these wonderful photos! fav
January 21st, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautimous
January 21st, 2021
Richard Lewis
ace
@maggiemae
Shetland is a very windy place. One of the windiest in the UK. It's just that when it is calm we make sure we are out and about. Today and tomorrow we are looking at 50 mph winds all day.
January 21st, 2021
Jan Hall
ace
Very, very beautiful.
January 21st, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's gorgeous!
January 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close