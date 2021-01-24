Sign up
On This Day 2013
The day breaking over Lerwick as the sun rises over the Island of Bressay.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
sunrise
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Jan Hall
ace
Wowee. Glorious.
January 24th, 2021
