On This Day 2013 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2013

There are always seals hanging around the harbour in Lerwick.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Pat Knowles ace
Aw that is so gorgeous. He knows where the stage is! Big fave!
January 23rd, 2021  
Andy Wood ace
The reflection makes this a great composition.
January 23rd, 2021  
