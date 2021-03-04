Sign up
273 / 365
On This Day 2019
Brochs, especially one as well preserved as the Clickimin Broch in Lerwick, is ideal for a fish eye lens.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4893
photos
180
followers
47
following
74% complete
Views
7
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th March 2019 10:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
fisheye
,
shetland
,
broch
,
lerwick
,
clickimin
