272 / 365
In This Day 2018
The weather can make some birds look very bedraggled and I felt this Heron was looking miserable with the conditions.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
heron
shetland
spiggie
