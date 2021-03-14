Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
283 / 365
On This Day 2016
I should spend more time in Lerwick when it is dark. Clickimin Broch lit up and being appreciated by a couple of swans.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4923
photos
180
followers
48
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Latest from all albums
280
2189
281
2190
282
1503
2191
283
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
14th March 2016 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
broch
,
lerwick
,
clickimin
Chris
Wonderful. I am especially fascinated by the electric blue of the swans.
March 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close