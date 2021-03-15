Sign up
On This Day 2019
Looking over Gulberwick Bay - another of the views on my route to and from work for nearly 40 years.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4926
photos
181
followers
48
following
Tags
shetland
,
gulberwick
Kitty Hawke
ace
How very lovely....and some sky too !
March 15th, 2021
xbm
Not a bad commute!!
March 15th, 2021
