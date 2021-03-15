Previous
Next
On This Day 2019 by lifeat60degrees
284 / 365

On This Day 2019

Looking over Gulberwick Bay - another of the views on my route to and from work for nearly 40 years.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
How very lovely....and some sky too !
March 15th, 2021  
xbm
Not a bad commute!!
March 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise