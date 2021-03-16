Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
285 / 365
On This Day 2016
Sometimes day trips to Inverness for work purposes had their advantages. On this day 2016 a clear morning gave rise to this view of the Pool of Virkie as I headed for the airport.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4929
photos
181
followers
48
following
78% complete
View this month »
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Latest from all albums
1503
946
2192
283
284
1504
2193
285
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th March 2016 6:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
virkie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close