On This Day 2016 by lifeat60degrees
285 / 365

On This Day 2016

Sometimes day trips to Inverness for work purposes had their advantages. On this day 2016 a clear morning gave rise to this view of the Pool of Virkie as I headed for the airport.
16th March 2021

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

