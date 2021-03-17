Previous
On This Day 2020 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2020

St Ninians Isle is such a glorious place. If this was on the UK Mainland it would crowded most of the time - fortunately it isn't.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
