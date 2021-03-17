Sign up
Previous
Next
286 / 365
On This Day 2020
St Ninians Isle is such a glorious place. If this was on the UK Mainland it would crowded most of the time - fortunately it isn't.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
17th March 2020 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
st ninians isle
