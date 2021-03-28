Sign up
297 / 365
On This Day 2016
Joint guard duty.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4969
photos
184
followers
47
following
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
2203
295
1515
2204
296
951
2205
297
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th March 2016 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
gbbgull
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent.
March 28th, 2021
