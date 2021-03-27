Sign up
296 / 365
On This Day 2016
Seas rolling in at the Sletts in the Lerwick.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4966
photos
184
followers
47
following
81% complete
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
293
294
1514
2203
295
1515
2204
296
Views
8
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th March 2016 9:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
sletts
