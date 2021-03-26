Sign up
295 / 365
Lodberrie
That blue door has appeared in many a photo from various angles over the past 10 years.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
2
2
1
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
26th March 2015 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
lodberrie
