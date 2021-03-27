Previous
Burwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2205

Burwick

Looking down to Burwick with Foula on the horizon.

Fair Isle claims to be the remotest part of the UK but it is much easier to get to that Foula which I think wins hands down in terms of remoteness.
27th March 2021

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
