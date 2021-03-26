Previous
Next
Croft of Stove by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2204

Croft of Stove

A bright sunny start to the day which then gave us heavy rain until around mid afternoon before giving us a bright sunny end to the day.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise