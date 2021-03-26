Sign up
Photo 2204
Croft of Stove
A bright sunny start to the day which then gave us heavy rain until around mid afternoon before giving us a bright sunny end to the day.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
stove
,
croft
,
shetland
,
sandwick
