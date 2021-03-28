Sign up
Photo 2206
Barrier
No stiles on this fence but I can just about get over it without standing on it.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4971
photos
183
followers
47
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
28th March 2021 2:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fence
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cumliewick
Delboy79
ace
Gosh you must have long legs !!
March 28th, 2021
