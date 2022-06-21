Sign up
Photo 2656
Beach Groyne
A camera free day so making use of the iPhone for a photo of one of the many Groyne’s along Aberdeen beach. Very calm day and while little sunshine it was very warm.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st June 2022 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
aberdeen
,
groyne
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful leading line
June 21st, 2022
