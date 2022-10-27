Previous
Channerwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2784

Channerwick

From a distance I couldn't decide if this old cottage was a ruin but on examining the photo I think we can say it is. Channerwick has a strange mixture of building ranging from the out and out ruin to very nice looking new builds.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
