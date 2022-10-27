Sign up
Photo 2784
Channerwick
From a distance I couldn't decide if this old cottage was a ruin but on examining the photo I think we can say it is. Channerwick has a strange mixture of building ranging from the out and out ruin to very nice looking new builds.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5943
photos
169
followers
44
following
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
27th October 2022 10:19am
Tags
shetland
,
channerwick
