Previous
Channerwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3059

Channerwick

Another calm warm day. This year has proved one thing - I’m not one for muggy days with temperatures in the high teens.

Stopped off and snapped Channerwick from the main Sumburgh to Lerwick road. I usually walk down the hill on the other side of the bay onto the beach but rarely come up this side.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Beautiful view.
July 31st, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful view
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise