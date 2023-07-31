Sign up
Previous
Photo 3059
Channerwick
Another calm warm day. This year has proved one thing - I’m not one for muggy days with temperatures in the high teens.
Stopped off and snapped Channerwick from the main Sumburgh to Lerwick road. I usually walk down the hill on the other side of the bay onto the beach but rarely come up this side.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
6407
photos
154
followers
40
following
3055
1084
3056
122
1085
3057
3058
3059
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
31st July 2023 8:44am
Tags
shetland
,
channerwick
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful view.
July 31st, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful view
July 31st, 2023
