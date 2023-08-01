Previous
It is only the first of August but there was a bit of an autumnal feel to the place today apart that is from the temperature which was still a bit muggy. A dull day with the odd spot of rain in the morning but quite a bit late afternoon and evening. Having said that when we went to see the boat off this afternoon it was bright and sunny in Lerwick. With many of the fields having been cut and a good early flowering this year there is not much colour about but maybe some will reappear before the month is out.

Looking down into Hoswick on this mornings walk.
Richard Lewis

