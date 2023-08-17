Previous
Keeping Watch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3076

Keeping Watch

It would appear that no matter where I walk at the moment I am being watched by sheep of all kinds. This small flock where at the Wart in Sandwick and I'm looking west.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
842% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise